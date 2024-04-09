×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Ratna Palace: Premium Gemstone & Rudraksha Company Redefining Astrological World

All the Gemstones and Rudrakshas of RATNA PALACE are either ISO lab-certified or GOVT–certified.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ratna Palace: The Premium Gemstone & Rudraksha Company Redefining the Astrological World
Ratna Palace: The Premium Gemstone & Rudraksha Company Redefining the Astrological World | Image:Ratna Palace
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It is known that Gemstones and Rudrakshas have been used for astrological remedies from ancient times. Now, the question that arises in the human mind concerns authenticity and originality. This article will explain how RATNA PALACE (https://www.ratnapalace.com/) has become the most trusted organisation in this field under the guidance of Astrologer Anish Mukherjee.

In an interview, Astrologer Anish Mukherjee said, “To get the proper result from a Gemstone, it must be unheated and untreated. Many companies heat a gemstone to brighten its colour for beautification and attraction. But if you wear that gemstone, you will not get any astrological benefits.”

Advertisement

While doing an astrological consultation, Astrologer Anish Mukherjee saw people crying because of not getting any results after wearing a tremendously costly Gemstone purchased from some other showrooms that too was fake. He came up with RATNA PALACE to solve the two significant problems in this industry.

The first one is the originality, and the second is the considerable price.

Advertisement

RATNA PALACE provides Gemstones & Rudrakshas with laboratory-tested Certificates. Moreover, all the Gemstones and Rudrakshas of RATNA PALACE are either ISO lab-certified or GOVT–certified. So, it gives customers the authenticity label. 

Secondly, RATNA PALACE tells every customer that they can test the Gemstones from anywhere if somebody still has doubts. RATNA PALACE got the certificate from MSME (Govt of India), GST, Phone Pe Business, and Google Business

Advertisement

Astrologer Anish Mukherjee said that another factor that impacts more in getting the astrological benefits is the wearing process. Any Gemstones and Rudrakshas must be worn on the correct date and time. It should be energised and purified in a particular method. Proper mantras must be chanted before wearing it. The team of RATNA PALACE gives the entire support.

Generally, most pricing factors depend on the supply chain process. Most companies buy from their suppliers, and suppliers buy from the distributors, and Distributors buy from the manufacturers. So, every hand is having profits and subsequently increasing the cost of the Gemstone. RATNA PALACE brings every gemstone from the Manufacturers and Mines, thus eliminating the middleman in the process. By doing this, RATNA PALACE can now provide a Gemstone at a much lower rate, maintaining the same quality.

Advertisement

Their mission and vision are to establish astrology and the benefits of astrological remedies in human lives.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse.

Khadse Daughter Will Stay

a minute ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

6 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

10 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

14 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

15 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

16 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

16 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

17 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

18 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

18 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

18 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

19 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

19 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

20 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

21 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

25 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz On Deepika-Kareena

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo