It is known that Gemstones and Rudrakshas have been used for astrological remedies from ancient times. Now, the question that arises in the human mind concerns authenticity and originality. This article will explain how RATNA PALACE (https://www.ratnapalace.com/) has become the most trusted organisation in this field under the guidance of Astrologer Anish Mukherjee.

In an interview, Astrologer Anish Mukherjee said, “To get the proper result from a Gemstone, it must be unheated and untreated. Many companies heat a gemstone to brighten its colour for beautification and attraction. But if you wear that gemstone, you will not get any astrological benefits.”

While doing an astrological consultation, Astrologer Anish Mukherjee saw people crying because of not getting any results after wearing a tremendously costly Gemstone purchased from some other showrooms that too was fake. He came up with RATNA PALACE to solve the two significant problems in this industry.

The first one is the originality, and the second is the considerable price.

RATNA PALACE provides Gemstones & Rudrakshas with laboratory-tested Certificates. Moreover, all the Gemstones and Rudrakshas of RATNA PALACE are either ISO lab-certified or GOVT–certified. So, it gives customers the authenticity label.

Secondly, RATNA PALACE tells every customer that they can test the Gemstones from anywhere if somebody still has doubts. RATNA PALACE got the certificate from MSME (Govt of India), GST, Phone Pe Business, and Google Business.

Astrologer Anish Mukherjee said that another factor that impacts more in getting the astrological benefits is the wearing process. Any Gemstones and Rudrakshas must be worn on the correct date and time. It should be energised and purified in a particular method. Proper mantras must be chanted before wearing it. The team of RATNA PALACE gives the entire support.

Generally, most pricing factors depend on the supply chain process. Most companies buy from their suppliers, and suppliers buy from the distributors, and Distributors buy from the manufacturers. So, every hand is having profits and subsequently increasing the cost of the Gemstone. RATNA PALACE brings every gemstone from the Manufacturers and Mines, thus eliminating the middleman in the process. By doing this, RATNA PALACE can now provide a Gemstone at a much lower rate, maintaining the same quality.

Their mission and vision are to establish astrology and the benefits of astrological remedies in human lives.