Reducing Transaction Fees: How PayPal's Crypto Integration Benefits Small Businesses

For small businesses, particularly those in developing markets, high merchant processing and cross-border remittance fees can cut deeply into already thin margins. To address this challenge, PayPal, the global digital commerce giant handling more than 24.98 billion transactions annually, has rolled out its ‘Pay with Crypto’ feature. This service allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments directly, enabling faster settlement, lower transaction costs, and broader access to international customers without the heavy fees often associated with traditional payment rails.

PayPal's New "Pay with Crypto" Service

On July 28th, PayPal announced the roll-out of its latest crypto payment service, Pay with Crypto, which allows U.S. merchants to accept cross-border payments using cryptocurrencies. According to the press release, “PayPal’s Pay with Crypto, connects merchants to a $3+ trillion market, by enabling instant crypto to stablecoin or fiat conversion. Supporting transactions across 100+ cryptocurrencies on crypto exchanges like Binance.com”

The company has announced that merchants will benefit from 0.99% fees on crypto transactions, which will also include Bitcoin and help businesses save up to 90% in transaction costs. While Pay with Crypto fees will increase in the following year to 1.5%, the amounts will still be lower than the national average of 1.57%

According to PayPal's statement, the new payment service will allow merchants to integrate local wallets like Binance and receive payments directly in fiat through PayPal World. Alex Chriss, PayPal's CEO, highlighted that "These innovations don't just simplify payments—they drive merchant growth, expand consumer choice, and reduce costs".

PYUSD Stablecoin Central to PayPal's Strategy

To make Pay with Crypto a reality, PayPal launched its PYUSD stablecoin in June on the Stellar network. The stablecoin's role is to provide real-time settlement for small businesses and help create an ecosystem where vendors can add additional revenue streams with rewards paid when holding PYUSD on the platform. At the current rate, PYUSD yield varies between 3.7% and 4% annually.

PYUSD is launched on the Stellar network and is also available on additional blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano. Future developments will cover virtual asset providers in the US to help expand stablecoin usage between global payment networks.

Breaking Banking's Payment Monopoly

Small businesses globally were reliant on a handful of companies that have generated over $111.2 billion in fees in 2024. Data suggests this is a 10% increase from the previous year and nearly triple from 2014.

Major payment processors' fees range between 1% to 3%, which is an added cost handled by the consumer, while online it's mostly passed to the merchant. Pay with Crypto by PayPal will link fiat and digital payments under a unified platform. By bypassing the industry giants, businesses can reduce transaction costs and gain improved access to global markets, fostering greater affordability and accessibility.

Benefits for Small Businesses

In the US, where Pay with Crypto will first become available, small businesses will be able to connect to over 650 million cryptocurrency users. With global crypto ownership increasing to 30% year over year in 2024, and direct online crypto payments increasing by 29.6% in 2024, PayPal's service will help businesses provide immediate solutions to their customers.

Small businesses will no longer have to wait days for payments to clear. Instead, vendors selling to clients across the globe can access international payments in crypto or fiat payments instantly. Similarly, PayPal provides near-instant access to fiat conversions directly through PayPal.

As such, cross-border transactions become simplified as PayPal helps eliminate historical challenges of high fees, which helps level the playing field for small businesses competing with larger enterprises.

Better Future For Business Payments

PayPal's recent crypto signal marks a growing shift toward more efficient and borderless commerce. Although PayPal first allowed users in the U.S. to access Bitcoin in 2020, their Pay with Crypto service is a step towards broader integration of crypto in mainstream payment networks.

PayPal is forging connections among five major digital wallets worldwide, signaling its commitment to modernizing payment solutions. By integrating cryptocurrency into its services, the company is not only staying ahead of financial tech trends but also supporting small businesses with lower fees. As noted by PayPal's CEO, “businesses can accept crypto for payments, increase their profit margins, pay lower transaction fees, and get near instant access to proceeds.”