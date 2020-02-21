The Debate
Renault At Auto Expo 2020 – Taking Triber To The Next Level

Renault At Auto Expo 2020

Watch to know what Adil J Darukhanawala has to say about the all new rendition of the Renault Triber 

Written By Adil J Darukhanawala | Mumbai

The Auto Expo is one of the biggest motor extravaganzas in Asia. Amidst festivities, Renault unveiled the new rendition of the brand’s best-selling SUVs in India, which is the Renault Triber. The all-new Renault Triber Easy-R AMT version is stated to launch in June 2020. This version of the much-loved SUV is expected to set new standards of flexibility and attractiveness along with the cutting-edge AMT technology. The car also comes with traffic assist and superior fuel efficiency.  

Renault is known for being a moderator of technology to enhance comfort and connect ability. The new Renault Triber Easy-R AMT becomes a dream car for the common man in India with its pricing.  

 

