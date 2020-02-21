Renault At Auto Expo 2020: Viewer Interaction

Motor enthusiasts were quite excited to be in the Renault pavilion as the brand launched and unveiled a plethora of innovative and futuristic cars. The audience was more excited about the concept vehicles like Renault Symbioz and new generation mobility solutions like the Renault Zoe and Twizy.

“I am very excited to be at the Renault pavilion today. What caught my eye was the concept car that they have. It is a very innovative design especially with the seats facing each other. I also like the electric versions of the existing models. I think the Renault Twizy is also a very interesting car.” - Visitor, Auto Expo 2020