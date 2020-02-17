Renault: Celebrating 9 Years In India

The Renault pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 was brimming with visitors, as the brand launched a plethora of next-gen automobiles. With cutting-edge technology, innovative designs and futuristic cars on display, the audience was sure to experience passion for life.

Adil J Darukhanawala, Republic TV’s very own Auto Expert got into a candid chat with Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India, where they talked about the journey of the brand in India for the last 9 years. The MD also shared his plans for Renault in the next few years. Renault set up camp in the country almost a decade ago with the Renault Duster.

“We bought SUV to India in 2012-2013 where Duster as a SUV was not well understood by the Indian customer. Duster SUV came as a pleasant surprise. It was not only affordable, but also the stylish SUV. Kwid also has its own market share in India. Last year, we launched the Renault Triber.” - Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India

Renault has always been a brand that incorporates customer feedback and requests in the cars that are launched. The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT also has a similar story as it comes with more efficiency and reflects the brand’s essence of innovation and segment creation. Renault is always looking forward to creating products for the mass–market.

The way forward

Renault India along with many other brands have launched electric vehicles (EV) and are expecting a larger market penetration in the next decade. The state and central government are supporting the auto industry by setting up charging stations. The transition towards electric vehicles in India will not be rapid owing to the enormous population but the Renault India MD believes that there will be a gradual progress. One of the major problems today, is the price factor of the EVs in India. However, the reason for the same is the cost that goes into manufacturing these automobiles. The counter for the pricing is the localization of production. The process of localization needs to be pushed by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the government. A program like Make in India, that promotes localizing businesses, can be the key for affordable vehicles.

Watch to know more about the journey of Renault in India.