Renault Exhibiting Class-apart Innovations At The Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 is an extravaganza celebrating the most recent and popular innovations in the automotive sector. The 15th edition of the Expo brings forth cars and automobile that promote the use of technology to enhance individual experiences.

Renault has been a pioneer in disruptive innovations. Every Renault automotive is known for being a head-turner. These cars are also known for their excellence in terms of efficiency and comfort. The 2020 Auto Expo witnessed the unveiling of the high-quality Renault Triber Easy-R AMT. This version of the much-loved Renault Triber combined with the highly successful AMT technology promises to be the talk of the town for quite some time.

Renault at the Auto Expo 2020 is also showcasing a brand-new range of electric cars which include the New Zoe, K-Ze and Twizy. Electric vehicles have been the show stealers in the expo as they are environment-friendly. The New Zoe comes with the promise of versatility and comfort.

Stay tuned for more updates on exciting showcase of Renault at Auto Expo 2020