Renault Strives To Transition India Towards Electric Mobility

Renault At Auto Expo 2020

Watch to know more about the green mobility solutions by Renault presented at the Auto Expo 2020

On a global scale, electric mobility has been one of Renault’s key focus and as a part of its green mobility solutions, Renault exhibited the Renault Zoe Electric Hatchback at the Auto Expo 2020. The Renault Zoe is one the bestselling electric vehicles in Europe. With an impressive range of running 385 kms per charge, the car also claims to be the fastest Renault. 


“Electric mobility is already a key focus of Renault globally and India will be no different. We are looking towards the first electric car in India in the next two years. Most importantly, rather than launching a niche product, we will be launching a mass market product which is the real vision and objective of India’s transition towards electric mobility.” - Venkatram Mamillapalle, MD, Renault India 

 

 

