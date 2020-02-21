Renault Twizzy : Future Of Urban Mobility

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo stood witness to a plethora of launches and unveilings by a variety of brands. Among the host of cars exhibited at the Expo for the motor-enthusiasts. Renault along with several other attractions revealed the Renault Twizzy.

Renault Twizzy remained a show-stealer as the company provided free test drives to individuals at the Auto Expo 2020. The Twizzy is an eye-catching yet compact electric vehicle with only two seats. The car is set to change the definitions of personal mobility. In terms of speed and battery longevity, Twizzy comes with a range of user-friendly in-built technology.