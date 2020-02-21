Renault At Auto Expo 2020: Audience Speak

The Renault pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 saw an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and innovative designs. No wonder the pavilion remained one of the most popular sights at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo. Motor-enthusiasts flocked the area to witness the launch and unveilings of next-gen automobiles. Among the consumers, the Renault Twizzy and Symbioz remained a favourites.

"If we are willing to go for a two wheeler, then it is better to go for the Twizzy because it's pretty safe. It's good and convenient. In India, parents have the mentality that we should not drive too much of two-wheelers, even in that perspective, it's a very good car." - Visitor, Auto Expo 2020