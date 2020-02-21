The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Renault At Auto Expo 2020: Audience Speak

Renault At Auto Expo 2020

The Renault Pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 had an enviable footfall. Here is what the consumers had to say:

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Renault pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 saw an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and innovative designs. No wonder the pavilion remained one of the most popular sights at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo. Motor-enthusiasts flocked the area to witness the launch and unveilings of next-gen automobiles. Among the consumers, the Renault Twizzy and Symbioz remained a favourites. 

"If we are willing to go for a two wheeler, then it is better to go for the Twizzy because it's pretty safe. It's good and convenient. In India, parents have the mentality that we should not drive too much of two-wheelers, even in that perspective, it's a very good car." - Visitor, Auto Expo 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT