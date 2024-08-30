sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Initiatives /
  • Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024: Recognising extraordinary contributions of incredible

Published 10:28 IST, August 30th 2024

Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024: Recognising extraordinary contributions of incredible

The much-anticipated Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024 is on the horizon, poised to honour individuals who have dedicated their lives to driving positive

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024
Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024 | Image: Republic Heroes of Change Awards 2024
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:23 IST, August 30th 2024