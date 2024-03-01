REVA University Hosts India-Russia Track II Dialogue- REVA Vishwa Samvada 2024

Advertisement

It was a proud moment for REVA University as the prestigious University hosted the first-of-its-kind India-Russia Track II Dialogue – REVA University Vishwa Samvada 2024 on its campus. The event which was held on the campus on February 27 and 28, 2024 marked a significant milestone as it brings together esteemed delegates from India and Russia. The Dialogue, an extension of previous sessions held in New Delhi and Mumbai, was organised in collaboration with the esteemed Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO).

Speaking at the concluding ceremony held as part of REVA Vishwa Samvada, Dr Feodor Voitolovsky, Director, Primakov Institute for World Economy and International Relations of Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO) said that India and Russia have significant chances of cooperation between them. “I believe the opportunity is huge as both countries can cooperate on various aspects which include connectivity, maritime security, economics, and infrastructure.”

Advertisement

Prof. Madhav Das Nalapat, Emeritus Professor, Geopolitics & International Studies and a member of the University Advisory Board, REVA University said that India never forgets its old friends. He also said that we may have new friends but not at the cost of old ones. “I believe there should be more people-to-people connection between India and Russia. At present, the connection is more on Government-to-Government.” He also said that in the past two days of Track II dialogue sessions, there were large discussions on Indo-Pacific aspects.

To a question on whether the world order is changing from unipolar to multipolar, Dr. Voitolovsky replied: The world order is in a transition phase. The number of major powers is increasing and hence the world order is going towards polycentric.

Advertisement

Dr. P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University in his presidential address said that REVA UNIVERSITY VISHWA SAMVADA -2024 was an ideal opportunity to explore areas of common interest, for India and Russia. “I believe that the Track II dialogue involving India and Russia offers a unique opportunity for constructive discourse and collaboration between the two countries.”

Mr. Umesh S Raju, Pro Chancellor of REVA University expressed gratitude to the Russian and Indian delegates: I extend my sincere gratitude to the esteemed delegates from Russia as well as India for the discussions hosted by our University. At REVA, we believe in the power of dialogue and collaboration to address global challenges and strengthen bilateral relations. Through this dialogue, we aim to facilitate a meaningful exchange of ideas and perspectives, enabling enhanced cooperation in various domains including education, research, technology, and culture.

Advertisement

The Track II Dialogue session was held for two days on the REVA University campus with Indian and Russian delegates participating in the event.

Ranging from topics like World Order in Transition: from the Unipolar Moment Towards Polycentric System to Transforming Global Logistical Infrastructure and Challenges for Eurasian Security and Connectivity, REVA University Vishwa Samvada -2024 was a melange of talks, debates and discussions that will further fuel and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

India and Russia have a long-standing bond that dates several years back. Since the signing of the Declaration of India- Russia Strategic Partnership in 2000, this enduring bond has evolved into a profound alliance. This strategic partnership has elevated collaboration to new heights, encompassing political, security, defence, trade, economy, science, technology, and cultural domains. In his recent visit to Russia, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightly said that Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India–Russia ties on a positive trajectory.

Advertisement

The synergy between the two nations extends beyond diplomatic ties, fostering deep-rooted cooperation across multifaceted dimensions. India and Russia's enduring relationship is a testament to shared values and mutual respect, reinforcing their commitment to advancing bilateral interests and contributing to global stability through a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership.

The host has taken this responsibility as a tribute to humanity and to serve her home country - the Republic of India in the promotion of international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information to secure peace and security across regions and the globe. REVA University believes in aligning with national strategic interests and thus serves towards the world order. Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be construed, so REVA University simply follows this thought and hence wants to cultivate such minds that only aspire for peace, security and order in the comity of nations.

Advertisement

Also, REVA University believes that it is its fundamental duty to engage students in international relations and geopolitics discourse to provide a holistic educational experience. This approach offers quality education, broad exposure and the freedom to pursue diverse research interests, which is the hallmark of REVA University. By encouraging, motivating, and guiding young minds, the University aims to cultivate a critical mass of strategic analysts. This strategic intellectual pool contributes to shaping India’s perspectives on the evolving global geopolitical landscape.