Ola: Driver-Partners Across India Share Their Ola Stories

The countrywide lockdown in India imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, brought millions of lives across the country to a standstill. The daily wage workers and migrants faced more difficulties owing to the lack of sources of income. The Ola driver-partners have also been facing a similar situation. However, Ola has come forward to help the driver-partners. They go through regular temperature checks and are asked to wear masks at all times.

Saavar Singh is an Ola driver-partner from Jaipur. He is thankful to the company for providing him with financial help and also medical kits, to ensure maximum safety. The cabs are sanitized and fumigated at regular intervals, in selected petrol pumps. Saavar also shares that these measures has helped him be confident enough to step out of the house at a time like this.

The country is slowly opening, and with it, there has been a surge in the bookings for Ola as well. The company assures that the safety measures will be taken care of at all times, even in the post COVID world.