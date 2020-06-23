Manjunath: The Inspirational Story Of An Ola Driver Partner

The country has been through a standstill with the lock down imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, in these tough times, frontline workers like doctors, bankers and, other social and economic sectors have been working tirelessly to ensure that the country is running efficiently. Amidst the situation, Ola services has been prompt and have always maintained the promise of safety and security.

Manjunath has been a driver-partner with Ola Cabs in Bengaluru for over 4 years. In lieu of the lockdown across the country, Ola allotted a total of 100 cars for emergency medical services. Manjunath has himself taken around 400-500 trips in the last two months, assuring the safety of all the passengers.

Manjunath was lauded by the media as well for his efforts in reaching out to a patient who had a heart attack and taking him to the hospital. Ola has been a pioneer in making the lives of thousands across the country, easier only by its prompt and reliable services. The company assures that it will be taking into consideration, all the necessary safety guideline, even post the pandemic.