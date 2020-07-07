OlaPerspective: Taking Care Of The Driver Partners’ Safety

The daily wage employees have suffered the worst due to the pandemic as they continue to get affected on the basis of financial instability and also the risk of getting infected. However, there are only hand-few companies which have ensured that the workers, who depend on them for a daily income, are taken care of.

One such brand is Ola Cabs Ltd, as they have not only run the emergency services for the customers but also the worst affected driver-partners. Rajasthan continues to be one of the majorly affected states by the COVID-19 outbreak. Amidst this, driver-partners like Mukesh have been provided with safety kits for their protection during the rides.

The Ola cabs are regularly sanitized in the petrol pumps, and the drivers sanitize it before and after every ride. The immaculate steps taken by Ola are a humble contribution to the country as it fights a hazardous and vastly spreading virus.