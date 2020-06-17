Ola Cabs’ Assurance Of Customer Safety Makes It A Popular Choice During Emergency

Ola Ride Safe India brings to you stories about the prompt services provided by Ola Cabs during the lock down imposed across the country, in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite all transport networks being shut, Ola Cabs has been the go-to brand for emergency services. Most of the industrial sectors in the country have come to a standstill, leaving only frontline workers to be present at work and help out the citizens. Few of the sectors that have been working are hospitals, police and security services, banks and financial sector and media houses.

Vishal Sampat, is a resident of Mumbai and the Assistant Vice President of Customer Experience in a bank. A few weeks ago, he had to take one of his family members to the hospital. With nowhere else to go, Vishal opted for the Ola emergency services and is happy to share his experience.

“My Mom wasn’t well and the recommendation for admitting her immediately came late in the night. We tried the Ola emergency services, it worked. A driver responded, he called back. He came well within time, he was wearing gloves and masks. That is very reassuring.” – Vishal Sampat, customer.

Ola has been making people’s lives easier with its safe and secure travel options even during the terrible times that the country is facing.