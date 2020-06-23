Ola Cabs: Assuring Home Like Safety While Travelling Across India

At any given point, safety and security is considered to be of paramount importance when it comes to any mode of transportation. Ola has always been a pioneer in ensuring the safety of all its passengers. The brand remained a favorite even during the lock down imposed upon the country amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sairam Krishnamurthy, Head of Operations, Ola Cabs emphasizes on the brand’s priority and focus being the safety of its customers. During the lockdown, Ola has taken quite a few laudable steps to maintain the safety standards as per government instructions and a consideration to all the risk factors involved.

Drivers are instructed to wear masks at all times and have to go through regular temperature checks. This information is available on the app so that the customer is sure about the lower amount of risk while travelling. The cars are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after every ride. The driver partners also ensure that the cars are fumigated thrice a week. There is a screen installed between the driver and passenger to maintain the standards of social distancing. Although these steps are a by-product of the necessary safety measures, the brand is considering all these changes to be a part of the brand values, even after the situation improves.