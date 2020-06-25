Ola Cabs: Home Away From Home

Ola Cabs have been a boon to numerous families during the lock down imposed upon India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While one is worried about their own safety, and are staying at home, frontline workers like doctors are bound to be in their workplaces to ensure the safety of millions others.

Parents of frontlines workers are always worried about their safety. In this scenario, Ola has provided an assurance to provide home-like safety in the cars. The Ola Cabs have now been providing a 5 layer security for the safety of its customers. Other than ensuring regular temperature checks for all its driver partners, it is also enabling the cars to have a screen. The cars are disinfected before and after every ride. The drivers dutifully wear masks the entire time and the passengers are provided with sanitizers in the car.

For over a decade, Ola has been a pioneer in safe and secure travels. Now, it is also becoming a head turner with its, immaculate hygiene-maintaining facilities.