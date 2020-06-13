Ola Emergency Services Help In Creating Memorable Stories

The COVID-19 outbreak in the country had led to a lockdown imposed by the government, all across India. Ola services also remained restricted to the frontline workers. However, Ola has been on the dot in providing emergency services, amidst the crisis. The drivers have become proactive in ensuring the safety measures like sanitising the car and also attaching a screen between the passengers and the driver seat.

An efficient transport network is always a boon for a community. The statement proves itself correct with the story of Srinivas Akondi, a resident of Vishakhapatnam. His wife went into labour on April 23, 2020. Since he was at his workplace in Chennai, he booked an Ola cab through its emergency services option. The rest of the journey was taken care of by the drivers.

Ola has been a pioneer in helping the commuters during emergencies while following all the safety guidelines. In the future, the brand assures that these guidelines will be a part of their services in all situations.