Ola: Helping In Reuniting Families Across India

The country wide lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic made it very difficult for outstation students and employees to go back home. The public transportation including domestic and international airlines remained shut for more than 2 months. Even in the post-lockdown period, travelling remained scary due to the increased risk of exposure.

Gaurav Dhyani, a resident of Delhi works in a company in Bengaluru. He couldn’t travel back home for 3 months, owing to the lockdown. He booked his flight for Delhi immediately after air travel resumed. Ola made his journey to the airport safe with their 5 layer security measures.

Ola has been prompt in ensuring the safety of the customers as well as drivers with regular sanitizing and disinfecting of the cars. The brand has assured that these safety measure will be a part of the new normal, even in the post COVID world.