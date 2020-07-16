Ola: Safety Standards For Driver-partners Across India

Ola has not only been prompt in providing customers with safe and secure travel, but it has also been responsible for maintaining safety amongst its driver-partners. The pandemic has led to many driver-partners losing their daily income. First and foremost, because of the travel restrictions across the country and then the risks that are involved in traveling. However, Ola has provided an income option to numerous drivers, with the emergency services.

Despite the need for income, many driver-partners are not willing to take the risk of traveling amidst the pandemic. Hence, the company has provided them with safety kits, with all emergency medical facilities. The driver-partners also go through regular temperature checks. The five-layered safety measures taken by Ola are not only for the consumers but also for the driver-partners.

These small yet significant measures can go a long way in minimizing the risk of infection. Ola has assured that these measures will be a standard procedure, even in post-COVID India.