Ola: The Answer To All Travel Trouble Across The Country

COVID-19 had managed to bring millions of lives across the globe to a standstill. Even in India, a lockdown imposed across the country has rendered the population to stay in the safety of their homes, for more than 2 months. As some sectors open up, the risks with regards to transportation are still persistent. Ola has an answer to all the travel troubles one can have. Ola Cabs and Ola Autos are available in multiple states with maximum security.

Ola is following a five-layered safety for all its transports, be it a cab or an auto. These vehicles reach the customers' doorstep in a minimum amount of time. The drivers are always wearing masks, and go through regular temperature checks. The vehicle is also sanitized and comes with a protective screen between the driver and the customer. These measures not only minimize risks, but also provides the customers with a sense of security.