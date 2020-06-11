Ola: The #SafestRide Choice For Frontline Workers

Ola Ride Safe India, is an initiative in association with Republic TV to highlight the services of Ola Cabs as they take immaculate measures to ensure that their customers are safe and secure during the commute. Ola drivers have been sanitizing the cars on frequent intervals and are also taking basic safety measures like wearing a mask, maintaining a distance with the customers while they are in the ride. In the near future, Ola also plans to ensure that most of the cars have a screen that separates the driver from the passengers.

Much like every other public transport, Ola services remained restricted to essential workers during the lockdown. Frontline worker, Sanjana Govindan lauds the company for taking such proactive steps. Being a mother, her family remains her first priority. She has been availing the Ola Prime services for the commute to work and is pleasantly surprised to see the security measures. Ola assures Sanjana that these steps will become the new normal of public transport.