Ride Safe India: Ola’s Assurance Of Safe And Secure Commute

Ola: Ride Safe India is an initiative in association with Republic Media Network to highlight the contributions made by Ola Cabs to ensure the safety and hygiene of its consumers. The series will be showcasing how Ola is taking steps to make sure that they provide the right protection while commuting from one place to another, in the post COVID situation. The country has been through difficult times and as people yearn for normalcy, it is to rethink and reinvent ourselves and our services to overcome such situations in the future.

Post lockdown, all the sectors are trying to adapt to the new normal – a more protective approach to life. There are some brands like Ola who are going that extra mile just to enable the population towards the secure method of transportation. Ola Cabs have been a pioneer in contributing towards many causes like the safety and security of drivers even during the lockdown period. They have also been a part of the essential services as they helped in the transportation of essential workers and many more. Ola has been particular about taking measures like sanitizing the car upon dropping of every consumer, and also the sanitization of the drivers in frequent periods. Now, the company will be ensuring that these steps become a part of the new normal and are adopted by everyone else.

The lockdown imposed upon India owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 had brought the entire country and the lives of millions to a standstill. India has finally come back to life with most of the sectors opening up. With the lockdown easing one step at a time, Ola has ensured that the regular lives of the common citizens do not come to a halt. It is becoming the premium medium of transportation for millions across the country. The company is helping in reinventing the definition of normal with a more sustainable solution to safe transportation. The pandemic has taught us to be more particular about our hygiene and safety. With similar initiatives such as the one by Ola, we can maintain our safety even beyond the safety of our homes.

With the unlocking of India, many questions do arise about the future. To know the answers to these questions, tune into Ola: Ride Safe India on June 6, 2020, Saturday, 06:00 PM only on Republic TV.