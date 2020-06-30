The Ola Perspective: Assurance Of Safety Within Drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic has majorly affected lifestyles and mindsets of over millions of people across the globe. Stepping out for work has become an inadvertent risk, as the contagious virus is spreading at a steady pace. While the lockdown imposed in several countries including India has forced a majority of the population to work from home, the frontline workers and daily wage workers are striving in their own fields to ensure that the nation functions smoothly.

Chandresh, a driver-partner with Ola, narrates that his wife, concerned about his safety, often chose to hide his keys to ensure that he doesn’t go out for pickups. However, Ola has a solution to the concerns of Chandresh’s wife and the family members of the numerous driver-partners. Ola’s five-layered safety procedures are not only to protect the passengers but the drivers as well. Moreover, drivers are asked to record all the measures taken for safety. For example, clicking a selfie with the mask on.

Ola has been a pioneer in maintaining the safety procedures during the lockdown and assures that these steps will be carried on, even in the future.