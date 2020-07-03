The Ola Perspective: Helping Driver-partners Through Financial Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a major financial crisis among the daily wage workers and many other industrial employees like driver partners, who work with Ola. The corona outbreak led to a country-wide lockdown in India, bringing a million lives to a standstill. However, Ola has been prompt in providing absolutely safe and secure emergency services. These emergency services have helped many driver partners to acquire an income amidst the lockdown.

The emergency services provided by a minimum of thousand cars across cities have been following all standard measures of safety for both the passengers and the drivers. The driver partners have to wear masks at all times and have to go through regular temperature checks.

Ola believes that taking immaculate steps to ensure the safety of its driver partners and consumers is also a responsible step taken to avoid further financial crises in the near future. These steps by Ola will be taken in the future to enable a safe and secure mode of transportation, in even the post Corona period.