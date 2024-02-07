Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Rakesh Raghuvanshi, CEO and Founder of Sekel Tech, shares the inspiration behind launching the company and discusses its unique approach to revolutionizing the retail technology landscape. From data unification to navigating data protection regulations and expanding into the UK market, Raghuvanshi provides insights into Sekel Tech's commitment to reshaping how brands handle online and offline customer interactions.

1. What inspired you to start Sekel Tech, and what vision did you have for changing the retail tech landscape?

Sekel Tech's inception was sparked by a deep understanding of the intricate challenges confronting brands as they navigate the delicate interplay between their digital and physical customer touchpoints. In my role as the CEO and Founder, I was inspired by firsthand observations of the hurdles traditional retailers face when striving to seamlessly integrate their online presence with in-store operations. The vision for Sekel Tech crystallised with the clear objective of redefining the retail technology landscape. We aimed to achieve this by delivering a comprehensive platform that acts as a bridge between the digital and physical dimensions of the customer experience. Our mission extended beyond addressing surface-level pain points; it sought to fundamentally transform how brands engage with their customers throughout their entire journey.

2. What do you think sets Sekel Tech apart from other tech solutions in the retail space, considering the plethora of options available?

Sekel Tech stands out in the bustling retail tech landscape, anchored by several key pillars that define our distinctiveness. At the core of our approach is an unwavering commitment to data unification, enabling brands to seamlessly oversee their operations from initial online discovery to in-store transactions. Unlike many alternatives, our promise of transformation is not just rhetoric; it materializes through a user-friendly app meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of supply and demand challenges comprehensively. What truly sets us apart is our emphasis on first-party data, offering brands direct and genuine insights. This strategic focus empowers brands to optimise their strategies, fostering unparalleled efficiency in spending and propelling them ahead in a competitive market.

3. In everyday language, how does Sekel Tech ensure the privacy and security of sensitive information on its platform?

Privacy and security stand as unwavering cornerstones at Sekel Tech. Our commitment to shielding sensitive information is embodied in a robust data protection ecosystem, encompassing cutting-edge encryption technologies, intricate role-based access controls, and a vigilant monitoring and auditing framework. These measures go beyond mere compliance with stringent data protection laws; they exemplify our dedication to upholding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical data assets. At Sekel Tech, safeguarding your information is not just a priority — it's an integral part of our ethos.

4. How has Sekel Tech navigated the challenges posed by data protection regulations, specifically referring to the Data Protection Bill and DPDP Act?

The landscape of data protection is ever-evolving, and at Sekel Tech, we have navigated this dynamic terrain with meticulous attention. The implementation of encryption protocols, robust access controls, and a framework for continuous monitoring of data usage is not just a response to existing regulations like the Data Protection Bill and DPDP Act; it's a proactive approach to stay ahead in ensuring data security. Our commitment extends beyond compliance to fostering a culture of vigilance and responsibility regarding data protection.

5. With the plans of expansion to the UK, what do you hope to bring to the market and how do you plan to connect with businesses there?

Expanding into the UK market is a strategic move for Sekel Tech, driven by a commitment to bring our transformative platform to new horizons. In the UK, we aim to assist retail businesses by offering solutions that transcend traditional boundaries, enhancing online presence management, optimising customer journeys, and fostering real-time engagement. Our approach to connecting with businesses involves leveraging our proven track record and showcasing tangible impacts, demonstrating how Sekel Tech can be a catalyst for reshaping the retail technology landscape in the UK.



6. Can you share a success story where Sekel Tech made a noticeable impact on a client's business in simple terms?

Take the case of major brands such as Bridgestone, Kalyan, and Grohe, and you will see how Sekel Tech emerged as a catalyst for operational refinement. The impact of our interventions is evident in the stories of these industry giants, where heightened organic visibility, elevated customer engagement, and amplified lead generation became tangible outcomes. Metrics such as increased website traffic, impressive conversion rates, and improved engagement statistics paint a vivid picture of the concrete success experienced by Sekel's esteemed clientele. This success narrative serves as a compelling testament to the transformative power of our platform, demonstrating its ability to streamline complex processes and deliver quantifiable results for our clients.



7. What's the driving philosophy behind Sekel Tech's ambition to transform how brands handle online and offline customer interactions?

Sekel Tech's overarching ambition is deeply rooted in addressing the fundamental challenges brands encounter in the realm of omni-channel commerce. In a world inundated with diverse channels, the core challenge we tackle revolves around fragmented customer insights and intricate engagements. The philosophy driving our ambition lies in the intrinsic power of first-party data, offering genuine and direct insights. This approach allows brands to not only optimise their approach but also ensures efficiency in strategy and spending. Our ambition is a commitment to reshaping how brands navigate the dynamic landscape of online and offline customer interactions, creating a paradigm shift in the retail industry.