'Shaping The Future Of India' Spotlights The Future Of 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing, And Smart Manufacturing For Btech Students

3D printing, additive manufacturing and smart manufacturing have gained immense traction in recent years. In this episode of “Shaping the Future of India” in collaboration with Amrita School of Business, panelists discussed the relevance of new manufacturing which can emerge as an alternative to traditional manufacturing. Smart manufacturing, also known as “Industry 4.0”, is being introduced into the curriculum of the BTech degree programme in Indian educational institutions.



The episode featured a very special guest panel that included Dr. Balakrishnan, Dean, Amrita School of Engineering, Amritapuri, Dr. Dheeresh Reddi, Amrita Alumni and Mechanical Scientist, Raphe mPhibr, Mr. Utpal Chakraborty, Chief Digital Officer, Allied Digital Services and Mr. Sameer Gandhi, MD, Omron Automation.



Panelists discussed the scope and opportunities associated with additive manufacturing and how it can help the next generation.

The expert panel addressed various questions on developments in the manufacturing sector and tech innovation in manufacturing.

With the latest technology FDM (Fused Disposition Modeling) or FFF (Fused Filament Fabrcation) modeling, the experts said additive manufacturing is emerging as a solution for most manufacturing services. This is because it has “wonderful control over the shape and configurations that are required, and secondly, it has terrific control over thermal stresses and thermal control over manufacturing,” said Dr. Balakrishnan, Dean, Amrita School of Engineering, Amritapuri.

Dr. Balakrishnan also explained the difference between advanced manufacturing techniques and traditional manufacturing. “FDM technology and the new materials used in FDM technology will change the way manufacturing processes in the future.”

Dr. Dheeresh Reddi, Amrita Alumni and Mechanical Scientist, Raphe mPhibr explained the pros and cons of shifting from traditional to Additive Manufacturing.

According to Dr. Reddi, the advantages of additive manufacturing are that it produces lower quantities of waste, has improved performance of complex parts and allows for easy customisation.

Mr. Utpal Chakraborty, Chief Digital Officer, Allied Digital Services, emphasised on governments role in promoting 3D Printing. While businesses are rapidly embracing 3D printing technology the traditional process of manufacturing will not be replaced entirely.

Mr. Sameer Gandhi, MD, Omron Automation, explained how smart manufacturing can be selectively implemented on the factory floor.

Speaking about the curriculum for BTech students at Amrita, Dr. Balakrishnan said the curriculum is designed to give students maximum exposure to projects on ground. “Students are taught 3D printing and several other manufacturing projects,” he said, adding that the varsity has tie-ups with various Indian and global companies, including L&T, Bosch and Tesla practical learning job placements.



