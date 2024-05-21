Advertisement

On March 8, 2016, International Women's Day, several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) burned hundreds of copies of the Manusmriti. The Manusmriti, one of the oldest Indian texts of Sanatana Dharma, was targeted due to its 40 derogatory references against women. This act highlighted a deeper issue: today's Hindu youth are increasingly disconnected from their ancient heritage.

A recent study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) revealed a disturbing trend. Between 1950 and 2015, the Hindu share of India's population shrank by 7.8%. In contrast, the Muslim population grew from 9.84% to 14.09%. Other religions like Christianity (5.38%), Sikhism (6.58%), and Buddhism also experienced growth. Even in Nepal, the Hindu population declined by 3.6%.

Om Swami, founder of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF) and the Sadhana App, conducted a similar study in early 2022 that corroborated these alarming trends. According to the research, every decade, an estimated 130 million Hindus are lost to other religions. If unchecked, in 200 years, Hinduism will become a minority in India, with potential global extinction by 2500.

The core issue driving this decline is the growing disconnect among Hindu youth from their Vedic heritage. In an insightful post, Om Swami stated, “The Vedic way of life is dying a death by a thousand cuts. This is completely our own doing. We are not doing enough to preserve the Vedic culture. In the guise of being liberal, we are not exposing our youth and children to the beauty and teachings of the Vedas.”

Om Swami voiced his concerns further: “Sanatana Dharma is the fastest shrinking religion in the world. If we don’t do anything about it, in 500 years, we will cease to exist as Sanatana Dharma. In 200 years, it will be a minority religion.”

In his poignant call to action, Om Swami emphasizes, "Data does not lie. Ignoring the facts won’t reverse these trends. It’s time to reintroduce the extraordinary beauty of the Vedas to the world. Start with the basics—share a verse, a mantra, or a story.”

The Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF), a non-profit founded in July 2021, has emerged to address this crisis. Its CEO, Priyanka Anand, passionately urged Hindus worldwide to unite: “Hindus must urgently step out of the shadows and own our legacy, or risk losing it forever. The Vedic Sadhana Foundation witnesses this struggle daily—many remain closeted, too educated to recognize the value of our ancient wisdom. The world has taken everything from our scriptures and sold it back to us, converting us while we stand by. It's time we reconnect with our roots and preserve the priceless Sanskriti that binds us. The future of Sanatana Dharma relies on us.”

Om Swami observed, “If India had to gain independence today, then Indians would be fighting the war on social media. They would be messaging each other 'Bhaarat Chhodo,' but there would be very few people on the battlefield. We are suffering from the same thing in Sanatana Dharma. We are happy to share some things in messages, but the level of participation required to uplift Sanatana Dharma is nowhere near where it needs to be.”

The Vedic Sadhana Foundation seeks to bridge this gap through technology, meeting people where they are—online. The Sadhana App, the world's first interactive and immersive app, launched on March 1, 2022, now has over 90,000 monthly active users globally. Through the app, users can engage in Vedic rituals and manasik puja interactively, anywhere in the world. About 85% of users are from India, and 70% are between the ages of 18-35.

VSF’s ground-level Mantra Sadhana Shivirs have also seen tremendous participation, attracting 400 participants per event across various cities in India, with 90% of attendees being youth. These initiatives are entirely free, ensuring there are no barriers to entry in accessing the beauty of the Vedas.

"There is immense beauty in long-lost Sanatana Dharma practices, whether it is mantra sadhana, chanting the Vedas, or meditation that can bring peace and calm into everyone’s lives. Sanatana Dharma is a way of life that can help one evolve and experience superconsciousness, eventually making the world a better place for future generations,” said Priyanka Anand.

The countdown to the extinction of Sanatana Dharma has already begun, but it doesn't have to continue. The Vedic Sadhana Foundation aims to reverse this trend and preserve the legacy of Sanatana Dharma for future generations. Their slogan, "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha," which means “Dharma will protect its protector,” serves as a rallying cry for all Hindus to step up and own their legacy before it's too late.

Priyanka, the CEO holds an MBA from the University of Technology, Sydney, and a Bachelor in Medical Science from Western Sydney University. With over 10 years of experience as an executive leader in strategic programs across the Education, Government, Non-profit, and Financial services sectors, she ensures seamless integration of Vedic teachings with modern technology.The founder, Om Swami is a best-selling author and unconventional monk with over 15,000 hours of meditation experience. His journey from a successful entrepreneur to a contemporary monk exemplifies the integration of deep spirituality with modern life. Om Swami has authored 17 best-selling books on meditation, wellness, and spirituality, touching thousands of lives worldwide. As the visionary founder of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation, he has been pivotal in blending ancient Vedic wisdom with cutting-edge technology, making spirituality accessible to a global audience. His approach is grounded in his profound understanding of Mantra Sadhana, which he shares passionately through his teachings and writings.