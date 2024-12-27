SiyanoAV Joins Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO) to Enhance Cybersecurity Standards

New Delhi, India – December 24, 2024 – Prominent cybersecurity firm SiyanoAV, known for its cutting-edge antivirus products, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO). This strategic partnership demonstrates SiyanoAV's dedication to raising cybersecurity standards and guaranteeing the effectiveness of technology for malware detection and prevention.

About SiyanoAV

SiyanoAV has rapidly become a trusted provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The product suite has features such as real-time threat detection, 3 Scan Mode, and automated updates to protect users from malware, ransomware, and other online threats. It supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. A leading cybersecurity company is what SiyanoAV has achieved with its focus on privacy, security, and performance.



Because of its commitment to privacy, security, and performance, SiyanoAV has established itself as a prominent player in the cybersecurity sector. They provide scalable security in a constantly changing threat landscape with solutions that are suited for both individual users and businesses.

About AMTSO

The non-profit Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO) is dedicated to enhancing the caliber and dependability of testing for malware detection and prevention. In order to create and advance best practices for malware testing, AMTSO encourages cooperation between cybersecurity firms, independent testing groups, and industry stakeholders. These initiatives guarantee that companies and customers throughout the globe can rely on the security solutions they use.



AMTSO, which has members from all over the world and represents the cybersecurity ecosystem, is essential in influencing the direction of malware detection standards and encouraging openness and equity in testing procedures.

SiyanoAV's Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence

SiyanoAV's membership in AMTSO demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest cybersecurity standards. By being a member of AMTSO, SiyanoAV may work with top industry players, help develop stringent testing procedures, and keep up with new developments in technology and cyberthreats.



SiyanoAV's continuous efforts to acquire the trust of its users by making sure that its solutions are tested and certified against the most trustworthy and open industry standards are reflected in this relationship. SiyanoAV hopes that this partnership will help it improve its product line and actively contribute to the advancement of cybersecurity standards worldwide.





Quote from SiyanoAV Spokesperson

"Becoming a member of AMTSO aligns with our mission to provide our users with the most effective and reliable cybersecurity solutions," said a spokesperson from SiyanoAV. "We are excited to collaborate with other industry experts to enhance testing methodologies and contribute to the advancement of cybersecurity standards globally. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our users from digital threats."

Looking Ahead

SiyanoAV's decision to join AMTSO is a major step in the company's development into a world leader in cybersecurity. Through active participation in AMTSO's efforts, SiyanoAV hopes to promote innovation, uphold transparency, and consistently provide its clients with exceptional protection.

