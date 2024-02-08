Advertisement

New Delhi (India), February 6: Solutions3X, founded in 2022 by Samiullah Mohammed and Muthukumaran Gandhi, emerged as a response to the widening gap between the expectations of companies in the US Healthcare RCM industry and the candidates produced by coaching institutes. Drawing from their extensive corporate background, the founders recognized the need for quality training to bridge this gap and provide candidates with the skills necessary to excel in their careers.

Bridging the Gap with Interactive Learning and Gamification

Solutions3X embraces the power of interactive learning, transforming passive students into active participants. Their engaging curriculum goes beyond theoretical knowledge, incorporating real-world scenarios, simulations, and hands-on projects. Imagine students navigating virtual doctor's offices, processing claims in simulated workflows, and collaborating with peers to solve RCM challenges – all within a dynamic and gamified environment.

This immersive approach fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and teamwork, preparing graduates for the realities of the healthcare workplace.

Samiullah Mohammed, co-founder, aptly encapsulates their philosophy: "We believe in making learning fun and interactive. By gamifying the process, we tap into students' natural desire to compete and achieve, boosting their engagement and knowledge retention."

Stepping into the Future with Virtual Labs

They understand that practical experience is key to success. That's why they've invested in state-of-the-art virtual RCM labs equipped with cutting-edge technology. Students gain hands-on experience using real-world software and tools, mimicking the actual RCM environment. This exposure builds confidence, reduces post-graduation learning curves, and ensures graduates hit the ground running, ready to contribute meaningfully from day one.

Muthukumaran Gandhi, co-founder, emphasizes the impact of their labs: "Our virtual labs provide a safe space for students to experiment, make mistakes, and learn without real-world consequences. This fosters growth, resilience, and a deeper understanding of RCM processes."

The vision of Solutions3X is to become a global leader in US healthcare training, recruitment, and RCM. In a statement by the founders, they highlight the complexities of the healthcare industry, emphasizing the unprecedented challenges faced by providers due to changing regulations and cost pressures. Their goal is to assist clients in turning these challenges into opportunities for growth.

To maintain its position as a global leader, Solutions3X adopts a multifaceted strategy, including strategic partnerships, digital technology integration, entering emerging markets, and a commitment to ethical standards. The organization plans to expand its services beyond the US market, with a current focus on markets such as Canada, India, the Middle East, and Australia.



