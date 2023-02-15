17-yr-old Multi-instrumentalist Neil Nayyar: Young Prodigy Making Waves In Music Industry

Music has the power to break down barriers, and Neil Nayyar is doing just that. With his incredible musical talent, Neil, at the age of only 17, is already making a name for himself in the music industry. Neil's passion for music began at a young age in Sacramento, California, and he has since become a multi-instrumentalist, playing over 107 different instruments from around the world. He has appeared in a number of prestigious events and has performed on local as well as national television.



In early 2022, Neil was chosen for Grammy Camp and featured in two Honda Car Commercials, where he was given the opportunity to compose music for both commercials. He played the Star-Spangled Banner on the Indian Sitar for the first time ever at a US sports venue, at the Sacramento River Cats. Neil was also chosen as the Keep Music Alive Organization's Ambassador for National Kids Music Day and was invited to perform on Indian Independence Day 2022 in front of Lt. California Governor Eleni Kounalakis and the Zakir Hussain Veterans Building.



Neil's talent has also been recognised by the media, with appearances on KTLA 5 (Los Angeles), Fox 11 (LA), KCRA3, ABC10 (Mark Allen), Fox40, Good Day Sacramento, KRON4 (San Francisco), and ABC7 (New York) (San Francisco). He was also featured on the front page of the Sacramento Bee, a prestigious newspaper, and his article was given the first three pages, which is a great privilege for him.



Neil made his first national appearance on the ABC network's talk show "Good Morning America" in October 2022. At Warner Bros. Studios, he also appeared as a celebrity guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner, performed alongside Neil on the live show. Jennifer Hudson was so amused with Neil's talent that she offered him a scoring stages tour at Warner Bros. Studios, which proved to be a valuable educational experience for Neil as he learned more about film music, which he enjoys composing. In 2023, he will compose the film score for "Lottery," a full-length feature film.



Aside from his television appearances, Nayyar has produced music along with Music Composer Jen Martin for a song “Pogathey” in the Tamil film "Dada, sung by " starring Kavin and Aparna Das and produced by Red Giant Movies. Yuvan Shankar Raja's song is already making waves in the industry.



Neil was invited to perform at the 74th Indian Republic Day Event at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center last week by Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Consulate General of India, San Francisco. There was a special guest in attendance, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, and Neil performed in front of Mr. Kej, who was so impressed that he applauded.



Neil has ambitious plans for 2023. He plans to release his first debut album "Breaking Barriers" along with his book "Passion to exploration of 107 Sound Machines" in May of this year. If everything goes as planned, Neil will submit his album for a Grammy nomination. This album contains a one-of-a-kind instrumental track in which he played 107 different musical instruments and recorded them acoustically. Prasanna, a well-known fusion guitarist in the South Indian music industry, produced the album.



People interested in Neil's music and services can follow him on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as on his official website, www.neilnayyar.com. NeilMusician is his social media handle.



In a short career, Neil Nayyar has achieved a great deal with his immense talent and versatility as a young musician. From performing at prestigious venues and events to being featured on national television and media outlets, he is making a big name for himself in the music industry at a brisk pace. With his unique ability to play a wide array of instruments and his passion for exploring new sounds, he is sure to make a lasting impact in the world of music.