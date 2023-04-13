A Journey Of Delicious Creations And Dazzling Designs By Krishma Maya Mandalia

Indulge in the captivating world of exquisite cakes and stunning designs crafted by the masterful hands of Krishma Maya Mandalia. From humble beginnings in London to being hailed as a celebrity cake designer, Krishma's creations have graced the tables of the world's elite. Join her on a journey of culinary artistry and high-fashion inspiration, as she sets the bar for the ultimate cake experience.

Krishma Maya Mandalia is an extraordinary woman whose journey to success has been nothing short of remarkable. Born and raised in London, she studied at the prestigious London School of Economics and worked as a reward consultant before discovering her true passion for baking.

In 2013, Krishma took the bold step of leaving the corporate world to pursue her love of baking. Her husband, who also worked in the same industry, joined her in this new venture. Working from home allowed them to balance their work and family life, bringing up their two children while designing some of the most spectacular cakes for celebrities and influencers.

Krishma's talent and dedication have taken her around the world. She has worked with some of the biggest event designers in the industry and has travelled to exotic locations such as Dubai, Bali, Paris, Marbella, and New York to design cakes for clients. Her creations have been sought after by the likes of footballer Cesc Tabregas and his influencer wife Daniella Semaan, and she has even collaborated with TV chef Tony Singh for BBC's The One Show.

Krishma's tutorials have been an enormous success, garnering an enormous response from her fans around the world. Her unique designs and eye-catching fashion sense have made her a favourite among netizens, catapulting her to fame as a fashion designer as well.

Her work has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Elle Magazine, and Hello Magazine, to name a few. Krishma's creativity, passion, and dedication have earned her a reputation as one of the most talented and sought-after cake designers in the world.

Krishma's story is an inspiration to all who dream of pursuing their passions and making their mark in the world. Her unwavering commitment to her craft, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit and natural talent, have made her a true force to be reckoned with in the world of baking and beyond.Follow her (@maya_dahlia_cakes)