A Look At What’s Next For Tvara Mehta

Tvara Mehta is a well-known actor and digital creator. She has created and acted in theatre productions like 'Guardians of the Madness' and 'Experimental Affairs' which were very well received in the media and loved by audiences. She is the protagonist in the web series Anti 2020, streaming on MX Player & Hungama Play. She has acted in short films and also created ads. She is a prominent lifestyle influencer and has promoted several reputed Indian and international brands. She always brings something new to her loyal audiences, and that definitely keeps them asking for more.

She has said in several interviews that she likes to do projects which throw some light on social issues while also being entertaining, and those are what makes her work interesting. Undoubtedly, be it her plays or her web series, they have certainly struck a chord with her young audience and also started a conversation. Her popularity on her socials works for her. She has a knack for coming up with unique ways to reach out to her audiences.

Sources say that Tvara is working on a web series which will soon go on floors. She has been working on it for a while and is now keen to bring it to her audiences. It will be something that will have a lot of humour and also make one think of her special trademark. The subject is close to her heart, and she has been working hard on it. She has always been a part of exciting projects, so it will be interesting to see what comes next. She has recently finished working on a short film as well. While more details can't be confirmed, it will surely be genre-bending. She has been collaborating with interesting artists and recognised filmmakers.

On the digital creation front, Tvara has collaborated with very good brands. She has been signed to be the face of a leading e-commerce platform, opening her own online store with them. She promotes lifestyle products loved by Gen Z and millennials, who are the biggest consumers on online platforms.

She has always been vocal about social issues. Recently, Tvara has been amplifying the UNICEFs campaign about the intersectionality of the climate crisis and children’s rights. She has been actively using her social presence to make an impact and voice the importance of sustainability. She has also voiced her opinion on sustainable fashion and talked about upcycling and thrifting outfits, taking necessary steps to inspire people to move towards a sustainable lifestyle.

https://instagram.com/tvaramehta?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==