A Look At World Champion Reza Goodary, Iranian Legend And Record Holder In Karate

These days, mixed martial arts have attracted the attention of many special enthusiasts and attracted many viewers of television and social media. Mixed martial arts or MMA is not considered a sport on its own, but rather a field for displaying martial arts and styles. Reza Goodary, the genius of Iranian karate who has twice stood on the world championship platform, and he is the first and only Iranian martial artist who has won in six disciplines of karate, Muay Thai, jujitsu, grappling, Bare-knuckle boxing and MMA, at the world level, has attracted many fans in his country.

He, who is now one of the most popular legionnaires in her country in Thailand, continues to train and fight at the age of 34. Reza has won more than 40 national, Asian, international and world titles in karate, jiu jitsu and grappling. He has fought 8 professional fights in Muay Thai and 2 fights in Bare-knuckle boxing and MMA. A work that only a handful of martial artists in the world have done, and of course, it is a difficult way for which many difficulties and efforts have been spent.

Reza Goodary, who has been honored and praised many times in the news agencies of his country as an inexhaustible legend, is currently training at the Venum Training Camp Thailand and is looking for his next fight in MMA. On his official Instagram page, he has stated that the biggest reason for his success is the support of his family, his coach Hamid Soltani and God's grace.Goodary started sports at the age of seven with judo and Kungfu and then karate, and since 2016, to achieve his dreams, he abandoned karate after many achievements and started training in Muay Thai and jiu jitsu.

The World Martial Arts Masterships (WMC), the ADCC and many prestigious competitions paved the way for him to fight in the mixed martial arts hexagon. Daily hours of hard training with experienced coaches and the best martial artist in the world made him more and more ready to get closer to his goal.He says about this: "In my opinion, anything is possible, you just have to work hard for it, have proper management and be on the right path."When he is asked about retirement and fatigue, he smiles, and these sentences are incomprehensible to him. According to Reza, only moving forward is important and he does not believe in dissecting the past.

In his recent interview, Goodary criticized unworthy sports managers and incompetent officials and called them brokers who sacrifice and abuse young athletes to achieve financial goals or power. He believes: “The Champions are never born champions, they never lobby or use doping and most importantly, never compromise their pride and zeal for financial means. Being a champion takes a lot of courage, sacrifice and hard work. Only a real Champion knows the true meaning of being a champion.”