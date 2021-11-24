A New Phase Of Growth Awaits Koo App

The India-first social media platform, Koo, is scaling new heights by propagating inclusivity and erasing language barriers. The micro-blogging platform, which empowers Indians to converse and engage digitally in their mother tongue, has recently scaled new heights. Within 20 months since its launch in March 2020, the platform has successfully accumulated over 15 million users, including several eminent personalities, and is now poised to reach 100 million downloads in the coming year.

This growth in the user base reflects the platform’s unique value proposition—democratizing the voice of Indians by enabling them to express themselves on social media in their native language without necessitating English translations. Unlike global networking products with features designed primarily for English speakers, users on the Koo App can express, connect, and engage in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Assamese, and Gujarati, besides English. As a multi-lingual platform, the Koo App has niche communities across the nine languages currently available on the platform. A user can explore and engage with people of eminence from his/her linguistic community, such as celebrities, artists, and leaders, and celebrate unique cultural and festive flavours associated with their region on the platform.

In addition to heralding distinct language communities, the platform’s innovative features allow for real-time auto translation of a message into multiple native languages while retaining the context and sentiment attached to the original message. This expands a content creator’s outreach beyond his or her linguistic community, thereby enhancing the scope of engagement with a larger audience. As downloads accelerate, the platform is strengthening its product offering to manage scale with continuous feature enhancements and provide an immersive language experience.