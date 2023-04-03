AB De Villiers Hails Successful SA20 Debut Season

South Africa recently concluded its own version of the Twenty20 franchise tournament – SA20. It was organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and featured six teams namely, Durban’s SuperGiants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. All of these teams are owned by the various Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. SA20 was established by CSA in 2022 through a newly formed entity, Africa Cricket Development (Pty) Limited (ACD).

In one of his recent interviews, the South African legend, AB de Villiers, was recently seen praising the new franchise SA20 and IPL. He thinks that the SA20 league shall provide youngsters with a base and the necessary foundation to have exposure at the highest level. He feels that SA20 timing could prove to be a boon for South African cricket.

“I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket. We have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to cricket in particular nations,” De Villiers told Cricket South Africa.

De Viiliers further said, “The start of the IPL changed our lives. The people are really passionate about cricket. Not only with the home team but they support members in other teams as well.” He also discussed the ‘good’ times that he seemingly had in IPL with the many Greats like – Glenn Mc Grath, whom he had always thought of being a “hard” guy to talk to.

Speaking of Graeme Smith, the former national team captain and the newly elected commissioner of the SA20 League, De Villiers praised the choice and ensured that South Africa is soon on a verge of contending with the best in the world. He said that he and Graeme have come a long way and he felt happy to see him at the top of South African cricket and getting things changed for good. He thus felt thankful to him for bringing such an opportunity to South Africa which was possible only because of his connections and experience.

One of the most prominent players in the SA20 tournament, for whom de Villiers seems particularly interested is – Dewald Brevis. Hailed by some as ‘Baby AB’ due to his striking resemblance to AB de Villiers, Brewis is one of the youngest and strongest offerings of South African cricket. He plays for MI Cape Town in the SA20 and proved himself to be a great asset in the tournament.

At just 19 years of age, Brewis holds a Strike rate of 141.80 in T20 cricket. Since his debut in ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2022, the young boy has already made his mark in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League, and most notably in Cricket SA's T20 Challenge competition when he scored 162 off just 57 balls. Villiers feels that the exposure and experience from SA20 would be of great advantage for Brewis.