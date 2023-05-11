Actor And Digital Creator Aditya Patel Aka Adii Bhai Rumoured To Feature In Bigg Boss 17

Indian TV reality show 'Bigg Boss' has received tremendous love from the audience. The 16th season came to an end recently with MC Stan taking away the trophy. Every season, there is controversy, drama and loads of fun. It is perhaps one of the reasons why fans wait for the new season.

More so, the TV show has been a platform for many artists. Aditya Patel aka Adii Bhai, a popular name on social media might feature in Bigg Boss 17. Aditya has been entertaining the audience with his hilarious videos on Instagram. Most of his posts have gone viral with his content getting widely appreciated by the fans in Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad-based content creator creates relatable videos. All his videos have a comedy filter, and he ensures that the content is relatable to the Gujarati audience. The versatile artist also creates content in the Hindi language. With more than 200K followers on the gram, Adii Bhai knows how to keep his fans entertained. His Instagram page '@adiiiibhaiiiii' is home to amazing video content. Besides creating videos, the influencer has also been featured in a music video titled 'Meri Maa Kaha Hai' and a web series titled 'Ka.Kha.Ga'.

In addition, he has his apparel brand named 'ENH' (Evu Na Hoi), a signature phrase popularized by him on the internet. Now that the digital creator has built a fanbase over the internet, he is looking forward to encashing his popularity in the TV industry. We must say that his confidence is top-notch which would help the artist to be one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Salman Khan's show. In the past, we have seen several commoners and celebrities in the Bigg Boss house. It would be interesting to see if Adii Bhai makes it to Bigg Boss season 17.

