Actor Azhan5star Shares His Love For Comedy Genre And Playing Funny Characters On Screen

Films are one of the best sources of entertainment for the audience due to the immersive visual experience. Irrespective of everything, it is the content that keeps the audience hooked to the viewers. Among a handful of genres like action, drama, romance and horror, it is the comedy genre which is widely loved by the audience. At the same time, the comedy genre comes with many challenges. Azhan5star, originally known as Azhan Memon is earning applause for his creative skills.

Azhan5star kickstarted his career as a YouTuber and earned fame on social media with his spot-on content. In several instances, the influencer has been the best medium of entertainment. Thanks to his spontaneous humour as he brings smiles into everyone’s life. As we scrolled through Azhan’s Instagram page ‘@azhan5star’, it had most of the hilarious videos that would make anyone burst into laughter.

However, Azhan5star says that comedy is a tough job. According to him, the comedy genre looks easy, but it is not. “Just like every other genre, actors must be into the character while playing a comic role. In my opinion, the audience must resonate with you when you are playing a funny character. Half of the job is done there, and the other half depends on how convincing you are in the comic avatar”, says the actor.

Adding to it, Azhan5star further revealed that his love comedy genre is unmatched. “I can get into any character to entertain the audience. Also, when I am essaying a funny character, I make sure to draw inspiration from everyday activities around me. It makes the character more relatable to the audience”, Azhan stated. Well, it is evident from his videos on the internet.

As Azhan5star continues to keep his consistency intact, he has garnered a huge fan following across social media. With more than 790K followers on Instagram, his YouTube channel is nearing to complete 20 million subscribers soon. Other than this, the influencer-turned-actor has collaborated with various brands from different categories. On the professional side, Azhan5star is busy with an array of projects. The actor is already in talks for his maiden web series, and he might feature in short films and shows soon.