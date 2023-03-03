Actor Preet Bal Appears In 100 Pipers Games Night House Party Ad Campaign

Delhi based Punjabi model and actor Preet Bal was recently spotted in Mohali shooting for a TV commercial. The Punjabi model has over 14 lakh followers on social media and enjoys a massive influence over his audience. He is the poster boy for many popular brands and has starred in multiple ads for Honda, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Realme, Vivo,100 Pipers, Urban Clap and many more.

His new advertisement showcases the legacy of 100 Pipers in a very special way, where he can be seem to host a games night for his friends and family. Preet Bal has shared the ad on his Instagram with the caption, “Nothing as wholesome as spending time with your loved ones and bonding over laughter and good times to mark the year end and celebrate new beginnings! Watch as I host the perfect games night house party in 100% true style to celebrate refined moments and heartfelt conversations and welcome the new year.”

Preet Bal is widely popular for viral songs like ‘Kalli Bindi’ and ‘Munda Dilli Shehar Da’. According to sources, Preet Bal is also collaborating with Chroma Electronics for their new ad campaign.