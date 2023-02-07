Actress Riya Roy Believes Pandemic Improved Scope Of Work

The infamous COVID-19 pandemic hit the entire work hard, but what followed optimistically was the changed and hybrid form of a society. The entertainment industry too went for a revolution and many things changed in different manners. Actress Riya Roy who was featured in Jaan Kumar Saanu’s Sutta feels the scope of work has increased due to this entire pandemic that hit us. Seeing the positive side, she feels this tragedy opened up the thinking caps of people and society became more advanced.



Riya says, “Pandemic initially created a huge havoc, I felt everything was over. Staying in this city isn’t easy and especially being a part of this industry that is not a fixed income source, it was difficult. But later I realised the beauty was in the way everything evolved. Internet became more prominent and that caused a lot of work opportunities. Reels and influencer marketing has changed the entire dynamic. We could Vlog and create amazing content. This just changed how content has been perceived. This phase too got a lot of changes in my life in terms of work and how I could do things differently. It’s been a good teacher.”



Riya is originally from Kolkata, she has also done songs named Dil Janiya and Rehna Tu. Currently she is working on a South project, and will be announcing it soon.