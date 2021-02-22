ADEX 2021 Analyses Advertising Trends For 2020, Forecasts Optimistic Future For Industry

Along with every aspect of life, 2020 also caused major disruptions in the world of advertising. ADEX 2021 – Defining Advertising Trends is a special show on Republic TV that analyses and decodes the past year's trends and forecasts the growth trajectory in 2021. Advertising insights for different media sectors in the past year and the forecast for 2021 were discussed and explained by industry leaders like Sam Balsara – Chairman of Madison World, and Koshy George - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Marico India.

"The year that went by was indeed an unfortunate year, where everything went topsy-turvy. So, it was no surprise that the ADEX or our advertising world got severely affected. So, in our estimate, ADEX de-grew as much as 20%, which would be the highest de-growth ever in value terms or percentage terms that Indian ADEX has ever seen. If you see traditional ADEX de-grew to 29%. Digital is the only medium that, despite COVID-19, grew although by a modest 10%. For the last 7-8 years, digital has been growing at a rate of 25-30% every year," says Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World.

Speaking about ADEX trends in 2020, he adds," I think one of the disappointing things for us to understand is that it would seem to me that Indian ADEX is not as resilient as we all thought it was because compared to our 20% de-growth, the global ADEX de-grew by only 9%."

"It gives you a great perspective on how our industry trends are moving. It gives you trends across manufacturers, sectors & cohorts of brands. It also provides a perspective on how different trends are shaping in the industry & is a big one to watch out for in the industry. Secondly, it gives you an insight into the competitive investments that are going around in the market. It is an important one as you have to iterate in line with competitive spends constantly. It gives you an excellent insight into the absolute level of spending and into key mediums, etc., where competition is investing behind," says Koshy George, CMO, Marico India.

With a budget promoting growth & recovery, 2021 has ushered renewed confidence among citizens & businesses. The show presented insights on crucial questions like – how important is the AdEx report for marketeers? Based on what factors, is the AdEx growth rate predicted at 26% for the year 2021? How will the budget impact AdEx? and imperative advice for marketers to drive growth, among others. It also offered an optimistic prediction of India emerging as the fastest-growing advertising market globally.