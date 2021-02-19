ADEX 2021 Delves Deep Into The Future Of The Indian Advertising Industry

India is a growing economy, providing enormous growth opportunities for various industries. The Indian advertising industry is the second-fastest-growing advertising market in Asia & is anticipated to reach a 1 lakh crore market size by 2025. Reports suggest that India's digital advertising industry had a market size of around 199 billion INR in 2020, up from just 47 billion INR 2015.

India's advertising industry plays a crucial role in shaping the sentiments towards products and services in consumers' minds. Over the decades, the brand recognition of several companies hangs solely on the balance of their advertisements. Right from Amul's 'utterly, butterly, delicious' cartoon ads to Vodafone's Zoozoo ads, some of the taglines are synonymous with specific consumables. It thus comes as no surprise that India has one of the most successful advertising markets in the world.

With the government's Digital India campaign, the number of internet users have increased steadily, opening new horizons for advertisers to promote their products. To delve deeper into the Indian advertising industry's future & analyze advertising trends, Republic Media Network proudly presents ADEX 2021. A show that showcases the changing advertising trends in the Indian ad industry & predicts the future of the advertising industry in India. Catch this special broadcast on Saturday at 10:30 pm & Sunday at 10:30 am only on Republic TV.