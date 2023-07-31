After Free Tribal Schools, Biswajit Jha’s New Initiative In Rural Livelihood

After working for last two years in the field of education by setting up free tribal schools in Mendabari, one of the most financially backward villages of West Bengal, journalist turned social worker Biswajit Jha has come up with rural livelihood initiative for the underprivileged tribal people.

The project, which is called ‘Atma Shakti’, will help the tribal villagers earn a better livelihood as people are very poor due to the fact that they don’t have much scope to increase their earnings and improve their living standard.

Under the scheme the villagers will get the necessary training in the field of modern agricultural technologies and other allied activities. Once these will be in place, the villagers will be doing much better in terms of yielding more paddy, mustard and other food crops throughout the year.

Biswajit Jha, who is the Secretary of Maa Sarada Sishu Tirtha, a non-government organization, which runs these flagship programmes, said, “We have been running our free tribal schools for the last two years but over these two years I have understood one thing that if we can’t help the villagers improve their financial conditions, it would be futile to run these educational projects. With that intention in mind we have started these rural livelihood projects.”

“In this village everyone has a piece of land. But they cultivate their lands in the age old ways. The food grain they yield so far does not help them sustain throughout the year, let alone helping them earn money. So, they don’t have any means of bettering their lives. The poor remain poor year after year. It pains me a lot”, Biswajit Jha added.

Under this programme, the villagers will also concentrate in goat farming, poultry farming and mushroom farming as these are the activities which will help them better their overall income.

Biswajit Jha said, “Since this is a beautiful forest village, a few resorts and lodges are also coming up here and there. So our target is to develop a supply chain where the villagers would supply eggs, chicken, mutton, mushrooms, rice and different vegetables to these lodges and resorts.”

He, along with other villagers have already talked to the few lodge owners who informed them that they would be happy if they get the supply of food items from the village itself.

One of the lodge owners said that since they have to purchase these things from the nearest town which is 30 kms away from here, it would be far easier and cost effective for them to get these from the village itself.

The villagers are also happy with the initiative. Shilku Munda, whose daughter Ankita studies in one the free schools run by Biswajit Jha, is hopeful that this project would definitely help them improve their financial condition. Another villagers Ratan Barman, who is actively involved in the different projects run by Jha, said that this project would definitely help them eradicate poverty of this place.