Uttpal Patel's Nakshatra Group To Construct A Massive Shopping Mall In Gandhinagar?

In the last few years, Gujarat has rapidly progressed in the real estate sector. With the progression, the perfect place to invest money is at The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). It is India's first operational smart city located in Gandhinagar. Poised to be the country's first and only International Financial Services Centre (ISFC), GIFT City was coined long back but gained momentum recently. Among an array of projects, entrepreneur Uttpal Patel's Nakshatra Group has a massive commercial project named Regalia.



Mr. Uttpal, the founder and Managing Director of Nakshatra Group has an office in Gandhinagar. Currently, his commercial project Regalia is the most-talked and premium space in the DTA area of GIFT City. Adapted for fintech, the commercial project is modelled, designed and planned to assist fintech giants. Combined with the unique amenities at GIFT City, Regalia is by far an architectural opulence in Gujarat.



As the construction of the 29-storey building is in full swing, Regalia is said to be the tallest tower in GIFT City. Being at par with technological advancements, Uttpal Patel's commercial space is one-of-a-kind. While GIFT City was a dream project of PM Narendra Modi, it is also one of the most preferred financial hubs in the world.



With domestic and global companies having operations in GIFT City, Uttpal Patel is overwhelmed to see the exponential demand for real estate projects. "As the construction of Regalia is accelerating, we at Nakshatra Group are joyous to contribute towards the growth of GIFT City. We feel proud to fulfill Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision and make GIFT City an ultimate financial and IT services hub in the country", said Patel.



For now, Nakshatra Group is leaving no stone unturned to establish Regalia to another level. After all, GIFT City will be equal to other global financial hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. Apart from Regalia, Nakshatra Group is also in talks to construct a swanky shopping mall in Gandhinagar. When asked about it, Uttpal Patel chose to keep mum.



If it is true, it would be the biggest project in Gujarat's real estate industry. Some of the best projects by the Nakshatra Group have been in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Under Uttpal Patel's leadership, his group has completed projects like The Imperial in Gandhinagar, Nakshatra Skyview in Ahmedabad, Samved Dreams in Gandhinagar and Radhe Infinity in Gandhinagar. Along with his work as a realtor, Patel is also working for different causes initiated by his company in different parts of India.