AHK-Cu Peptide And Studies In Hair Growth

AHK-Cu is a peptide made up of the amino acids alanine, histidine, and lysine, and it has a copper ion bound to the histidine residue of the peptide. [i] This particular peptide may be found in the bloodstreams of animals naturally, and it has been hypothesized as a potential component in controlling the proliferation, development, and death of vascular endothelial cells.

AHK-Cu, also known as copper AHK, is the subject of study due to the possibility that it might stimulate hair growth and slow the aging process of the skin. It has been hypothesized that this peptide might demonstrate its potential most prominently on fibroblasts, which are accountable for preserving and expanding the Extracellular Matrix (ECM) surrounding the cells. In addition, fibroblasts are responsible for the secretion of various biological chemicals, one of which is known as the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which encourages the development of new blood vessels.

The copper ion present in AHK-Cu may have a role in the enzyme activity that may promote the creation of collagen and elastin. These two proteins are essential to forming the extracellular matrix and are important in preserving the skin's structural integrity. In most cases, copper ions also possess antioxidant capabilities.

AHK-Cu Peptide Chemical Structure [ii]

Molecular Formula: C15H24ClCuN6O4

Weight per Molecular Unit: 451.39 g/mol

Other common titles:

ALA-HIS-LYS-CU L-Alanyl-κN-L-histidyl-κN,κN3-L-lysinato(2-)]copper Monohydrochloride

AHK-Cu Peptide and Hair Growth

Dermal fibroblasts are a kind of cell that generate chemicals like vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which are essential for forming new blood vessels. The researchers hypothesize that the tripeptide AHK-Cu may have the capacity to increase the proliferation of dermal fibroblasts. Additionally, AHK-Cu may inhibit the production of transforming growth factor-beta1 by dermal fibroblasts.

Recent research [iii] looked at AHK-Cu's potential effects on the rate at which hair grows. It has been hypothesized that the peptide may encourage the elongation of hair follicles and the proliferation of dermal papilla cells. Dermal papilla cells are specialized fibroblasts that play an essential role in the expansion and development of hair follicles. In addition, the findings suggested that the presence of AHK-Cu may have resulted in a lower number of dermal papilla cells that had undergone apoptosis. The results of further research speculated that the peptide may have boosted the ratio of Bcl-2/Bax and maybe lowered the amounts of cleaved caspase-3 and PARP, two indicators of cell death. The researchers write, "The present study proposed that AHK-Cu may promote the growth of [...] hair follicles, and this enhancing outcome might appear thanks to the stimulation of the proliferation and the preclusion of the DPC cell death." These data provide the basis for their statement. [iii]

AHK-Cu Peptide and Alopecia

The effectiveness of two different formulations that were suspended in a sterile medium and included growth factors and compounds such as vascular endothelial growth factor, basic fibroblast growth factor, insulin-like growth factor-1, keratinocyte growth factor, and copper tripeptide 1 was investigated in this research. This research studied the cytotoxicity of these variables via in vitro keratinocyte and fibroblast cell tests. After that, the formulations were tested on animals to see whether or not they promoted healthy hair development and hair follicle viability in secondary alopecia. [i] The findings suggested both formulations seemed to have contributed to a favorable reaction regarding hair development in the animals.

AHK-Cu Peptide and Skin

Researchers have hypothesized that the AHK-Cu peptide might enhance skin rejuvenation by promoting collagen formation and the preservation of extracellular matrix while possibly lowering inflammatory cytokine levels. In addition, the peptide may promote the formation of blood vessels and inhibit the process of apoptosis, a kind of cell death that occurs in dermal fibroblasts. [iv]

This research investigated the potential properties of AHK-Cu on skin elasticity, hydration, and wrinkle formation. The findings suggested AHK-Cu has the potential to dramatically enhance the suppleness and moisture of the skin while simultaneously lowering the visibility of wrinkles. Additionally, the results speculated that AHK-Cu could hasten the healing process of wounds in rats by enhancing the production of collagen and angiogenesis. Moreover, the researchers hypothesize that AHK-Cu may have the ability to stimulate the proliferation of skin cells and boost the creation of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, which are necessary components for the preservation of healthy and elastic skin.

AHK-Cu is under active scientific investigation and has been restricted to usage in research and educational institutes only. Core Peptides is a reputable resource for licensed researchers looking to purchase peptides for laboratory work. Compounds used in scientific research should never be used outside of a laboratory.

