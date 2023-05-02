All About Government Business Loan Schemes

The MSME sector in India consists of around 63 million enterprises, both in rural and urban areas. The MSME industry segment contributes about 33 percent to the national GDP, and provides more than 120 million jobs across segments. The Government of India (GoI) takes cognisance of the contribution of MSMEs in driving the country’s economic growth. To this end, the government has announced various incentive schemes to encourage and promote MSMEs.

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is pivotal for the country’s socioeconomic development, and fosters innovation. Earlier, the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took several steps to help MSMEs get access to affordable and formal credit. This includes setting up TReDS and SAMADHAAN platforms. More recently, the Indian government has announced various schemes to help MSMEs with loans, including instant business loans.

Government Business Loan Schemes

If businesses require immediate credit, they can opt for the MSME Business Loans in 59 Minutes scheme the government introduced in September 2018. Enterprises can avail of loans up to ₹1 Crore, while it takes around 8-12 days to complete the process. However, the loan approval will be given in just 59 minutes, making it an extremely attractive scheme for those that need instant business loans.

That said, 4-5 popular government schemes extend credit to MSMEs. These have been outlined below.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana scheme (PMMY) allows MSMEs to avail of loans up to ₹10 Lakhs, and does not require the borrower to provide assets as collateral. From vendors to manufacturers – anyone can avail of this collateral-free loan. Furthermore, this scheme has three sub-categories, depending on the stage of your business.

Shishu is ideal if you want a smaller loan to set up your business, as you can get up to ₹50,000 under this scheme.

If you already have an established enterprise, and need additional funds, you can opt for the Kishore sub-scheme. This scheme offers a loan amount of up to ₹5 Lakhs.

Businesses that have existed for a long time, and need a higher amount can opt for the Tarun PMMY sub-scheme. Under this scheme, you can avail of up to ₹10 Lakhs.

Stand-Up India

The Government of India (GoI) introduced the Stand-up India scheme to offer loans to businesses run by SC/ST and women. The scheme is governed by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and the enterprise can avail of loans from ₹10 Lakhs to ₹1 Crore. Additionally, it is mandated that every bank must provide this loan to at least one SC/ST member or a woman entrepreneur. This loan amount can cover around 75 percent of the project's total cost.

These business loans are available to manufacturing, trading, and other services-related enterprises.

PM Svanidhi Scheme

The PM Svanidhi Scheme, also known as the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme, focuses on street vendors who cannot get loans from private lenders. The government introduced this scheme on June 1st, 2020, in an effort to make street vendors self-reliant during the COVID-19 lockdown period. This scheme offers loans to street vendors from urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, fulfilling their working capital needs.

PM Svanidhi loans provide the vendors with an initial credit of ₹10,000. Once they make timely payments, they receive an interest subsidy of 7 percent annually while qualifying for a bigger loan amount. The government provides a cashback of up to ₹1,200 p.a. to encourage digital transactions. PM Svanidhi loans are offered only to street vendors active on or before March 24th, 2020. Additionally, the vendors must possess a valid Vending Certificate from Urban Local Bodies.

Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGFMSE)

The Government of India (GoI) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) launched the CGFMSE scheme to provide collateral-free loans to MSMEs. These loans can be given to new and existing companies. The Ministry of MSMEs and Small Industries established the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust to implement the CGTMSE scheme. Under this scheme, enterprises can get collateral-free loans of up to ₹2 Crore.

Moreover, up to 75 percent of the loan amount is covered by the credit guarantee given by the CGTMSE, with a maximum guarantee of ₹1.5 Crore. Enterprises involved in manufacturing, trading, and services can avail of this scheme.

Skill Loan Scheme

The Indian government introduced the Skill Loan scheme for students, which offers institutional credit to members for skill development courses aligned with NSQF. Under this scheme, students can get loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 Lakhs. The course fee, exam fee, study material, and other academic expenses are covered by this loan. The repayment period is 3 years for loans up to ₹50,000. For loans between ₹50,000 and ₹1 Lakh, the duration is 5 years. For loans greater than ₹1 Lakh, the repayment period is 7 years.

Students currently enrolled in Polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, or schools recognised by the State or Central Education Boards can apply for this loan. Students currently enrolled in colleges affiliated with a recognised university can also apply for the loan.

Final Thoughts

The Indian government, in an effort to promote MSMEs, has designed various loan schemes. Instant business loans are ideal for enterprises that require immediate credit. PM Svanidhi loans are provided to street vendors who cannot obtain loans from private lenders. The Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGFMSE) scheme is offered to manufacturing, trading, and services-related companies.

With the government ideating and launching these schemes, MSMEs can avail of instant business loans to bridge the credit gap. This also creates more job opportunities and empowers individuals. These schemes make credit accessible to everyone and are highly beneficial for SMEs.