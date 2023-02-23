Amit Kohli Shares Survival Tips & Success Factors For Budding Advertisers Professionals

“There are a few success factors that budding talents in the outdoor media and advertising industry must focus on,” says Amit Kohli. Amit Kohli serves as the Director at Spaceship Infra Pvt Ltd who has been in talks for many more business expansion plans.

Every industry that individuals plan to dive deep into is today emerging as a highly competitive and overly saturated world. Though the online space has seen tremendous growth and momentum in the last few years, there are a few industries besides digital that have offered the same or perhaps more clutter to budding talents and up-and-comers. Paving one’s own path to growth and success amidst this is indeed a daunting task, but there are examples like Amit Kohli, who, as entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders, have infused more hope and positivity in others through their work.

Amit Kohli, who is the Director at Spaceship Infra Pvt Ltd., known as a one-of-a-kind outdoor media and advertising company, has recently been in more talks for his business expansion plans and many new strategies that he aims to develop in his business to take the company to exponential levels of success.

He also shared with us a few success factors that he believes the budding talents in the industry must focus on. To become an excellent outdoor media and advertising company, the team must work on developing a killer OOH advertising campaign, he says. He thus shares a few tips.

First, know the target market. Amit Kohli says that advertisers must need to understand who they will be targeting their marketing and advertising efforts toward. For example, if it is advertising a clothing brand for working women, it should create billboards, LED unipole hoardings, signage boards and more in areas with corporate parks and offices. He says the next step is planning a budget on which all advertising plans are based. This will help them select the right media and locations for OOH advertising.

Thirdly, he says advertisers must focus on creating incentive-based promotions, offering discounts or prizes that can gain more attention from people. And lastly, he points out that it is also necessary to know about competitors’ strategies if they promote a similar brand or have the same appearance as their brand. This will help people boost the effectiveness of their OOH advertising campaign.

Over the years, through Spaceship Infra Pvt Ltd., Amit Kohli (@amitkohli37) has focused on all these points and made sure to keep growing the company exponentially.