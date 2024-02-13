Advertisement

The advent of online casinos in India, coupled with the capabilities of modern technology, which can turn any game into an immersive digital gaming experience, has provided a suitable arena where traditional Indian and Asian games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Sic Bo can openly compete with classic Western titles such as roulette and blackjack.

A recent primary data research conducted by SevenJackpots gives an array of valuable insights into how the competition between all these games has been faring in India.

Indian Games have Taken Their Rightful Place Led by Andar Bahar

For a number of years, many reputable international gambling operators have been supporting sections of their online casino platforms dedicated to India, giving access to desi players in a licensed format to all classic Western casino games like slots and baccarat, as well as to any innovation that becomes trendy on the global scene like game shows or crash games.

However, data from the SevenJackpots study shows that local player demand has placed traditional Indian titles among the leading categories of online casino games in a competing environment of more than 5,500 individual game titles.

Andar Bahar is the most popular of the Indian card games, commanding a share of almost 3% (2.97%) of operator turnovers for the first 10 months of 2022.

Teen Patti is also positioned among the Top 10 online casino games in terms of attracting turnovers with a share of 1.67%. Both Indian card game classics are well represented with a variety of live-dealer and virtual format games by many different studios including some of the world’s biggest casino game producers like Evolution.

Sic Bo and Other Asian Games Rank High as Well

Traditional dice game of Chinese origin Sic Bo has a comparable impact to Andar Bahar and its share of the turnovers even passes the 3% mark (3.06%), overhauling the Indian card game for the first 10 months of last year.

Still, the two games switch positions for the August to October 2022 period with 2.69% for Andar Bahar and 2.66% for Sic Bo.

Dragon Tiger is ranked ninth, one position above Teen Patti, with a turnover share of 2.27%. Fan Tan is outside the Top 10 games by turnover, but is still present in the chart with a 0.34% share for the ten months, rising almost twofold to 0.66% for the last three months of the analysed period.

The Leaders among Classic Western Casino Games

Classic casino games, all but slots mostly in live-dealer versions, take four of the Top 5 positions in the ranking by volume of business provided by the SevenJackpots research paper, led by roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

These games, usually associated with the Western brick-and-mortar casino tradition and places like Monte Carlo and Las Vegas, have a combined contribution of 51.06% of the total registered Indian online casino operator turnovers.

Roulette games, including most notably Lightning Roulette by Evolution Gaming, take the second position with an overall turnover share of 22.91%. Blackjack follows in third with 16.11%, while baccarat (7.45%) and slots (4.59%) fill up the Top 5.

Game Shows Lead the Whole Pack

The clear leader among all casino online gaming categories that has captivated the attention of desi players is something we until recently used to associate with TV and not mobile games - game shows.

This relatively new addition to online casino gaming has contributed more than a third (34.48%) of operator turnover in India with game show titles like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Dream Catcher, which continue the tradition of classic TV prime time hits like Wheel of Fortune and Deal or No Deal into the digital era.

The game show format with live hosts, interactive features and advanced tech elements like augmented reality, is so convenient and popular that many other games like roulette and even innovative crash games have game show versions.