Anti Ageing, Beauty Expert Dr Shagun Gupta To Host India's 1st Permanent Make-up Conclave

Permanent make-up and Anti-aging expert Dr Shagun Gupta is elated as she will be hosting India's first Permanent Makeup Conclave in October 2023. Aimed to bring in beauty experts and professionals from across the globe, Shagun Gupta has taken another responsibility to take the cosmetic world to new heights.

Brow master Dr Shagun Gupta is also known as micro pigmentation, permanent make-up, paramedical permanent make-up expert and a proficient entrepreneur & philanthropist. She believes that India is ready to welcome talents and professionals from other parts of the globe, and together, they will expand the reach and benefits of permanent make-up. Speaking more about her next mission, Shagun added, "I have always believed that the more you share, the better you grow. Today, permanent make-up, anti-ageing, scar treatment, and eyebrow enhancement are been getting recognised and celebrated as a boon for multiple women. I think it's high time, we should take the leap of hosting experts from different parts of the globe. Their participation will give us insights into the cosmetic world. Their expertise will help us to strengthen the market in our home ground. Ultimately, this expands knowledge and curiosity. Which will even convert into employment generation."

In the mega event, beauticians and professionals from Russia, America and other countries will participate, and they conduct various sessions of micro-blading, scar treatment, eyebrow enhancement, skin pigmentation, and anti-ageing. Shagun strongly believes that the world of permanent make-up and cosmetic treatment is a million-dollar industry, and there is a lot to explore about the world. "The basic idea of this conclave is to bring international brands, their techniques and expertise here. By utilising international talent, we will generate new techniques, boost training sessions, and create new jobs."

Gupta is proud of her achievements. Years ago, Shagun brought permanent make-up to India, and today, it has become one of the career options. Shagun is pretty confident that her upcoming conclave will be a milestone in the cosmetic world. Dr Shagun's vision is also backed by the international brand Nova Couture.

For the unversed, Dr Shagun has done Graduate Diploma in diamond, colour stone, and jewellery design from GIA London (Gemological Institute of America). She has even mastered the certified anti-ageing treatment and Ayurveda therapy from Madrid. She's even been awarded the title of being a 'Change Maker' by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.