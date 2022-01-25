Women across the world have historically been faced with countless barriers and constraints, with old stereotypes often being enforced on them preventing them from exercising many of the same rights that men do. One of these stereotypes has been that they are not to join the Army. False notions that women are not well-equipped to be in the army have deprived them of experiencing and learning the values of army life for years, but it has also fueled them with a passion to prove themselves as more than capable.

However, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is India’s largest Central Armed Police Force, notably has six Mahila (women) Battalions. Republic Media Network has partnered with Darwin Platform Group of Companies to present to you this episode of Army Day 2022: Against All Odds, The CRPF Mahila Battalion, to give you an insight into the barriers and challenges women face to be able to make it and excel within the army, as well as into their training and backstories.

The episode features Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.), who speaks to various instructors, the Deputy Commandant, and some of the young women in one of the Mahila battalions to understand the process behind which women from small villages around India become part of India’s armed forces. The young women talk about the backgrounds they come from, making the diversity of a battalion in India’s security forces evident, the opinions of their family members on their career choice, and what pushed them to join.

On the other hand, the instructors talk about the values they try to instil in them during training and the biggest challenges they face, recalling how some women had never seen a gun or rifle before joining the force. However, their drive and passion to prove themselves worthy, in a lot of cases, makes them faster learners than their male counterparts. This same passion, in addition to the struggles they face to get to where they are purely due to their sex, is indicative of their strength, their love for the country and their discipline. This illustrates how they excel in a field where all the odds are against them.